Border Patrol Rescues Distressed Migrant in the Mountains

OCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued an undocumented individual in the Jacumba Wilderness region, early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:40 a.m., when El Centro Sector’s Foreign Operation Branch notified El Centro station about an undocumented individual in distress and in need of assistance. Agents in the field were notified of the distress call and responded to the last known GPS coordinates provided. At approximately 8:50 a.m., agents located the lost individual, two and a half miles north of the U.S./Mexico border.

Agents conducted a welfare check of the individual and determined that he would need additional medical attention. The individual claimed that he could no longer continue walking because of a foot injury. El Centro Sector’s Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit arrived on scene to assess the injury and aided in applying a splint to an injured ankle. With assistance of Air and Marine Operations, the individual was then safely extracted and transported to a local gas station where he was met by emergency medical services to be transported to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

Agents verified that the 35-year-old Mexican national, did not possess the required documents to be present in the United States legally. Upon discharge from the hospital, he will be taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be processed accordingly.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 22 individuals who were lost, in distress, or abandoned by smugglers.

“I am proud of the El Centro Agents who once again demonstrated the unique penchant the U.S. Border Patrol has for saving lives” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “Undocumented persons should realize the El Centro Sector is closed and not even attempt to cross the border illegally here.”

For all news, information, and updates related to the El Centro Border Patrol Sector, follow us on Facebook Twitter and Instagram. Visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.