Williston Barracks/ DUI

CASE#: 22A1007683

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: November 22, 2022 at 1836 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 N, Richmond, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Kent Eaton

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 22, 2022 at approximately 1836 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the town of Richmond. Troopers arrived at I89 north bound by exit 11 and located the vehicle in the breakdown lane. The operator of the car was identified as Kent Eaton (65) of Jericho, VT. While speaking with Eaton, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Eaton was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Eaton was later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on December 8, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/22 at 0815

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

