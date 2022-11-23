Williston Barracks/ DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1007683
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 22, 2022 at 1836 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 N, Richmond, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Kent Eaton
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 22, 2022 at approximately 1836 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the town of Richmond. Troopers arrived at I89 north bound by exit 11 and located the vehicle in the breakdown lane. The operator of the car was identified as Kent Eaton (65) of Jericho, VT. While speaking with Eaton, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Eaton was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Eaton was later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on December 8, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/22 at 0815
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Shawn Cavic
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111