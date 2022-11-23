At a (CAGR) of 3.2%, Champagne Market to Reach US$ 7 Billion by 2027 | Diageo LANSON-BCC Laurent-Perrier

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Champagne Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ The global champagne market size reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2022-2027.

Champagne is an alcoholic beverage that is produced from a specific variety of grapes harvested in the Champagne region of France. These grapes are fermented and aged for several years to produce wine with an alcohol content of about 9% by volume. It comprises low amounts of calories and varying levels of sugar with high levels of resveratrol. Its moderate consumption is widely associated with regulating cholesterol levels, improving heart health, reducing damage to blood vessels, lowering the risks of developing diabetes, and preventing blood clots. It is commonly consumed as a celebratory drink at anniversaries, celebrations, weddings, sporting events, and corporate gatherings.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising trend of socialization among the masses. This is supported by rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels of individuals and their shifting lifestyle preferences. Moreover, the growing trend of weekend parties and gatherings across the corporate sector is also providing a boost to the demand for premium alcoholic beverages, including champagne. Furthermore, significant growth in the hospitality sector is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Also, since champagne is widely utilized in the preparation of gourmet food preparations across luxury hotels, the rising popularity of food tourism is facilitating its uptake on the global level. Apart from this, multiple key players are increasingly participating in the production of champagne by combining advanced technologies and traditional hybridization techniques to gain a competitive edge in the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the advent of canned champagne and the growing preference for purchasing unique and exotic flavored champagne through online retail channels.

Champagne Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global champagne market on the basis of product, price, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product:

Prestige Cuvée

Blanc De Noirs

Blanc De Blancs

Rosé Champagne

Others

Breakup by Price:

Economy

Mid-Range

Luxury

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Others)

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Arvitis

Centre Vinicole – Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte

Champagne Piper-Heidsieck

Diageo

LANSON-BCC

Laurent-Perrier

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Pernod Ricard

Taittinger

Vranken - Pommery Monopole SA

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

