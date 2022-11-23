GoGoGrandparent Recognizes Family Caregivers Month; Serves As Caregiving Resource This Holiday Season

In recognition of National Caregivers Month and the holiday season here, GoGoGrandparent publishes a "Caring For Aging Parents Playbook" and reminds family members just starting their caregiving journey that GoGo is a resource and that they are not alone.

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) November 22, 2022

1 in 5 Americans plays the role of family caregiver, and as families gather this holiday season, more people may discover their loved ones need additional support. In recognition of National Family Caregivers Month, GoGoGrandparent, leader in coordinating transportation and other on-demand services for people as they age, has published a "Caring For Aging Parents Playbook" to help guide family members through the process of assessing and supporting their loved one's caregiving needs.

The Playbook covers topics like understanding your intentions with providing care, setting boundaries, understanding current and future care needs, and identifying your support team. For hundreds of thousands of older adults and their loved ones across the United States and Canada, GoGoGrandparent acts as a digital caregiver, arranging rides, coordinating meals, picking up prescriptions, delivering groceries, and taking care of home services.

"With the holidays upon us, we know families will be getting together, and sometimes that leads to observing changes in our loved one's needs and abilities," said Justin Boogaard, GoGoGrandparent CEO and co-founder. "For caregivers just starting their journey, know that GoGo can be an extension of your team, connecting you to everything your loved one needs to live independently at home."

Last month, Fox News reported that while the aging population is growing, there's a shortage of caregivers, and it's only going to become more extreme as over 10,000 Baby Boomers retire every day. All of GoGoGrandparent's services--from rides, meals, home services, groceries, prescription delivery, and more--are meant to supplement, support, and enhance traditional caregiving. Hundreds of thousands of people across the United States and Canada have turned to GoGoGrandparent to postpone moving into retirement communities or hiring 24/7 caregiving teams.

GoGo makes it possible for people to request an Uber ride and other services with a simple phone call. The GoGo phone number to call for Uber is 855-464-6872. All rides and other requests are monitored by team members, who screen drivers and cars based on whether or not they are comfortable accommodating the needs of people living with visual, cognitive, dexterity & mobility impairments. GoGo also provides family features that give caregivers security, peace of mind, convenience, and flexibility, including: 24/7 call center (including overnight coverage), English and Spanish-speaking operators, notifications about a loved one's trips, guardrails to put safety controls on services, real-time request monitoring, split payments between siblings or other members of a care team, and the ability to order rides on-demand or schedule them by phone or online.

For customer Deborah, finding GoGoGrandparent has been a lifeline not just for her mom, but also for herself. "GogoGrandparent has really helped my mom maintain a level of independence that wouldn't be possible without this service. It also gives me the peace of mind of knowing that she can get around safely."

