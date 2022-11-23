OneStream and Temus Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Organisations Drive Finance Transformation in Singapore

Temasek-backed digital transformation company signed as first OneStream partner in Singapore

OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world's leading enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Temus to transform financial processes for sophisticated organisations in Singapore and around the globe. This new partnership will provide industry-leading software and implementation expertise while driving efficiency in the Office of Finance for some of the most future-forward government agencies and large enterprises in Singapore and beyond.

OneStream provides a unified Intelligent Finance platform that simplifies and aligns financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality. OneStream eliminates the risk and complexity of data integration, validation and reconciliation between multiple products, applications or modules, and makes non-integrated CPM suites a thing of the past.

"Temus is delighted to embark on this journey with OneStream to unlock economic and societal value for our customers in government agencies and large enterprises," said Shridar Jayakumar, Managing Director, Strategic Accounts and Platforms at Temus. "Digitally-transformed organisations will be the ones that thrive today and in the future – and the CFO is in the driving seat for this in a way that is more critical than ever before. Through this partnership, we look forward to further catalysing holistic transformation through and for the Office of Finance with the addition of OneStream to our services portfolio."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Temus and extend our presence around the globe," said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Alliances at OneStream Software. "Each OneStream partner undergoes rigorous training to ensure full compliance with our mission of 100 percent customer success. We believe that a strategic partnership with Temus is ideal for the evolving needs of our customers on a global scale and together we will provide our shared customers with an intelligent finance platform that allows the Office of Finance to lead at speed."

Temus was established in April 2021 by Temasek, in partnership with global digital services company UST, to accelerate the digital transformation of leading enterprises and public sector agencies in Singapore and beyond. The digital transformation company provides end-to-end services in areas ranging from strategy to artificial intelligence, through long-term partnerships with their customers.

For more information on OneStream's partnership with Temus, visit: https://onestreamsoftware.com/partners/.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,000 customers, 230 implementation partners and 1,200 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About Temus

Temus was established by Temasek in partnership with UST, to provide digital transformation solutions for the private and public sectors as we aspire to be a strategic partner in realising the Singapore Government's Smart Nation vision. We are headquartered in Singapore and have ~200 employees across a wide range of disciplines in strategy, design, architecture, technology, AI/Data and Digital Process Transformation (including Finance Transformation). For more information, please visit www.temus.com.

