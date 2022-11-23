Impulse Group Orlando: 'Colorado, We Know Your Pain'

"Are my loved ones hurt? Are they alive?" How many lives have changed forever? How many parents lost a child, and how many lost their significant others while trying to find refuge in one of the last remaining places of safety we have left? These are the thoughts our community continues to face when woken up by the alerts on our phones of yet another, not-so-unfamiliar and paralyzing tragedy.

Five dead, twenty injured, and another community filled with pain and damage for years to come. Why? How many more innocent lives must be taken? How many more acts of violence must the media report on to see change?

These are the facts. This year has had the largest number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in history. More than 162 bills were introduced nationwide by July 2022 compared to 151 in 2021. The attacks against the LGBTQ+ community are real and increasing year over year becoming more extreme and alarming each time a new bill is introduced. The Orlando community stands with the Colorado Springs community today. We understand and feel your fear and pain.

"This isn't a bad dream but your new reality. We will not legitimize their hate by saying his name. Instead, we will drown out that hate with support and love," said Corey Lyon, Board Member, Impulse Group, a chapter of Impulse, a global organization whose mission is to engage, support and connect gay men globally. "We will cry with you as you grieve and, most importantly, we will rally with you as the anger builds about the injustice our communities suffer each day."

Impulse Group Orlando provided a pivotal, real time community response to the June 2016 massacre at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub which killed 49 and injured dozens at the beloved Orlando LGBTQ+ institution.

"Colorado Springs we will support you and we are here for you when the attention shifts," said Joel Figueroa, President, Impulse Group Orlando. "We are one LGBTQ+ family and we are now unfortunately tied together by gun violence."

Impulse Group Orlando has created a site to help fight stigma and hate against our community. Please visit pleasesaygay.com to start the change in your community.

IMPULSE GROUP, an affinity group of AHF, is a global organization with over 500 volunteers on five continents whose purpose is to engage, support and connect gay men globally. Using social events and innovative marketing campaigns, Impulse tackles topics such as HIV/AIDS, sexual health, stigma, substance use, suicide, depression and inequities within our community.

