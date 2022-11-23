Martello Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Vantage DX users more than doubled in the first half of fiscal 2023 compared to Q4 FY22 as the Company continues to see market adoption of the Microsoft-recommended offering.

Vantage DX users more than doubled to close to half a million in the first two quarters of fiscal 2023 compared to Q4 FY22, representing a 252% increase in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) in the same period as trials converted to bookings and revenue. On a quarterly basis, Vantage DX MRR grew by 56%.

Total revenue was $3.8M in Q2 FY23, with 99% recurring. The Mitel business line continues to provide a large and stable recurring revenue base from which to grow Vantage DX. The Vantage DX growth was offset by an 18% or $0.4M decline in sunsetting legacy product revenue.

Operating expenses decreased by 9% year over year in Q2 FY23, driven by cost optimization measures implemented in Q2 FY23, which are expected to eliminate 20% of annualized run rate costs. The full benefit of these measures is expected to be realized in Q3 FY23.

A private placement announced subsequent to quarter-end is expected to bring capital of USD $2.0M into the company in January 2023 .

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") MTLO, a provider of software that optimizes the Microsoft Modern Workplace environment, a segment of the broader market for digital experience monitoring (DEM) today released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Martello software provides businesses with actionable insights on the performance and user experience of cloud services such as video conferencing and voice calls, with a focus on Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365.

"Vantage DX continues to drive our growth strategy, with new deals closing in Q2 FY23 and subsequent to quarter-end, and the unification of our technology into a single platform creating efficiencies", said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "While the continued and expected sunsetting of certain legacy product revenue has offset the growth in revenue from Microsoft Teams monitoring and optimization, I am confident that our integration with Microsoft and accelerating sales programs with Orange Business Services, Datacom and other partners will continue to drive Vantage DX growth alongside our direct business. I'm pleased that a number of Mitel partners are also engaged with us to bring Vantage DX to their customers, to manage Mitel and Microsoft Teams performance and user experience."

"I'm pleased with the indicators I am seeing that Vantage DX momentum is strengthening" said Jim Clark, Chief Financial Officer of Martello. "We are managing the Vantage DX investment program to build a profitable business over the coming quarters, and as a result my focus is on close monitoring of operational KPIs and ensuring we have adequate capital for growth. The injection of an additional USD $2.0M in working capital will allow us to manage growth as we prioritize reaching positive cash flow."

Q2 FY23 Financial Highlights























Financial Highlights



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, (in 000's)





2022

2021

2022

2021







(Three months ended)

(Six months ended) Sales



$ 3,840

4,413

8,018

8,814 Cost of Goods Sold



491

348

954

776





















Gross Margin



3,349

4,065

7,064

8,038 Gross Margin

% 87.2 %

92.1 %

88.1 %

91.2 % Operating Expenses



4,689

5,135

9,713

10,831 Loss from operations



(1,340)

(1,070)

(2,649)

(2,793) Other income/(expense)



(1,168)

(626)

(1,006)

(1,135) Loss from continuing operations before income tax

(2,508)

(1,695)

(3,655)

(3,928) Income tax recovery



87

(23)

8

42 Net loss





(2,421)

(1,719)

(3,647)

(3,886) Total Comprehensive loss

$ (2,661)

(1,780)

(4,604)

(3,940)





















EBITDA (1)



$ (1,431)

(601)

(2,590)

(1,727) Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ (850)

(297)

(1,495)

(1,253)

(1) Non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Revenues were $3.84M , a 13% decrease compared to $4.40M in Q2 FY22. Vantage DX revenue of $0.24M represented 56% sequential growth quarter over quarter. This growth was offset by an 18% or $0.4M decline in sunsetting legacy product revenue. On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased by 11% year-over-year.

, a 13% decrease compared to in Q2 FY22. Vantage DX revenue of represented 56% sequential growth quarter over quarter. This growth was offset by an 18% or decline in sunsetting legacy product revenue. On a constant currency basis, revenue decreased by 11% year-over-year. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 87%, compared to 92% in the comparative period. The decrease is primarily attributable to the higher cost of hosting software products on the cloud and an increase in the cost of inventory related to third-party software resale. Management is taking actions that are expected to result in a 52% decrease in the cost of hosting instances in the future. As the Company onboards new Vantage DX clients, the variable cost will continue to reduce.

The recurring portion of total revenue was 99%, compared to 98% in Q2 FY22. This is primarily attributable to the growing mix of subscription-based licenses versus perpetual.

The Mitel business line continues to provide a steady $7M annual revenue base (99% recurring) as the Company sees strong growth rates from its new Vantage DX product targeted at the Microsoft ecosystem. Management is maximizing the transition of certain users currently on legacy Microsoft-focused products to Vantage DX. Conversion rates will continue to vary by legacy product. Modern Workplace Optimization continues to be Martello's dominant business line, with 55% of total revenues in Q2 FY23. Mitel Performance Analytics represented 45% of revenues in Q2 FY23.

annual revenue base (99% recurring) as the Company sees strong growth rates from its new Vantage DX product targeted at the Microsoft ecosystem. Management is maximizing the transition of certain users currently on legacy Microsoft-focused products to Vantage DX. Conversion rates will continue to vary by legacy product. Modern Workplace Optimization continues to be Martello's dominant business line, with 55% of total revenues in Q2 FY23. Mitel Performance Analytics represented 45% of revenues in Q2 FY23. In Q2 FY23, MRR was $1.26M compared to $1.44M , a 12% decrease attributable to declining maintenance and support and subscriptions on sunsetting legacy products, a decrease in Mitel subscriptions and unfavourable currency conversion. MRR is a non-IFRS measure, representing average monthly recurring revenues earned in a fiscal quarter.

compared to , a 12% decrease attributable to declining maintenance and support and subscriptions on sunsetting legacy products, a decrease in Mitel subscriptions and unfavourable currency conversion. MRR is a non-IFRS measure, representing average monthly recurring revenues earned in a fiscal quarter. There were 474,000 Microsoft users on the Vantage DX platform as of September 30, 2022 , a 33% increase compared to Q1 FY23 and a 117% increase in the first half of the 2023 fiscal year compared to Q4 FY22. The total number of Microsoft users on all Martello products totaled 2.20M , compared to 2.90M in Q2 FY22. The decrease is related to the offboarding of a sunsetting GSX partner. The Company is focused on driving Microsoft user growth through sales of Vantage DX to new customers and the transition of Microsoft-focused legacy product customers onto the newer Vantage DX platform.

, a 33% increase compared to Q1 FY23 and a 117% increase in the first half of the 2023 fiscal year compared to Q4 FY22. The total number of Microsoft users on all Martello products totaled , compared to in Q2 FY22. The decrease is related to the offboarding of a sunsetting GSX partner. The Company is focused on driving Microsoft user growth through sales of Vantage DX to new customers and the transition of Microsoft-focused legacy product customers onto the newer Vantage DX platform. Operating expenses decreased 9% year-over-year to $4.69M in Q2 FY23 from $5.14M in Q2 FY22. The decrease is primarily attributable to headcount reductions in the recent cost optimization exercise and decreased depreciation, amortization and acquisition related costs due to a lower foreign currency conversion rate on EUR-CAD.

in Q2 FY23 from in Q2 FY22. The decrease is primarily attributable to headcount reductions in the recent cost optimization exercise and decreased depreciation, amortization and acquisition related costs due to a lower foreign currency conversion rate on EUR-CAD. The Q2 FY23 net loss of $2.42M represents a 41% increase compared to a net loss of $1.72M in the same period of FY22. The increase is attributable to the items explained above.

represents a 41% increase compared to a net loss of in the same period of FY22. The increase is attributable to the items explained above. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-IFRS measure) loss in Q2 FY23 was $0.85M , compared to a loss of $0.30M in Q2 FY22, due to higher operating losses as described above.

, compared to a loss of in Q2 FY22, due to higher operating losses as described above. The Company's cash and short-term investments balance was $4.24M at September 30, 2022 , compared to $5.02M at March 31, 2022 . Working capital now reflects the move of the CAD$10.2M Vistara Growth debt from long-term to current. This is the predominant reason for the $12.0M change in working capital (Minus $9.76M at September 30, 2022 compared to $2.27M at March 31, 2022 ).

Conference Call Details

Martello will host a conference call with John Proctor, President & CEO and Jim Clark, CFO at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 to discuss the Q2 FY23 financial results.

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Callers should dial in 5 – 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Martello call. An audio recording of the call will be available on November 23, 2022 at https://martellotech.investorroom.com/quarterly-results.

The financial statements, notes and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on Martello's website at www.martellotech.com . The financial statements include the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Martello. All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars.

Two institutional investment firms provide research coverage of Martello. The Company does not endorse the research of third-party institutions.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. MTLO is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions to optimize the modern workplace. The company's products provide actionable insight on the performance and user experience of cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and optimization. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group Inc.