Smith Recognized at ASPENCORE Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards

Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces that it has been recognized as an Outstanding International Branded Distributor at the ASPENCORE 2022 Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards, part of the IIC Shenzhen 2022 programming. The award program honors top distributors for their contributions and exceptional achievements within the electronics industry.

The Outstanding International Branded Distributors award recognizes global distributors that have distinguished themselves and gained high visibility in the Chinese market by providing products and services in the region. These distributors must also demonstrate superior business management and customer satisfaction.

"We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and innovation within the Chinese market and the broader global electronics supply chain," said Claudio Chan, Smith's Managing Director, China. "We will keep striving to offer our customers around the world unparalleled service and procurement support."

Claudio accepted the award on behalf of Smith. He also presented at the Global Distribution & Supply Chain Leaders Summit, another event held during IIC, sharing insights on semiconductor procurement goals and how reliable distribution partners can offer dynamic support.

"We have seen unprecedented flux and disruption in the global electronics supply chain over the last few years," Claudio said, "but change has always been the one certainty in this space. An expert, reliable distribution partner knows how to navigate uncertainty to help companies achieve their needs and goals."

Additionally, Smith participated in the IIC exhibition, where onsite staff had the opportunity to showcase the company's procurement support, stringent quality program, and sophisticated supply chain solutions.

"Geopolitical dynamics, tech innovations, supply chain complexities, and countless other elements are evolving swiftly," said Mark Bollinger, Smith's Chief Globalization Officer. "This evolution brings new challenges, but Smith has been supporting customers through changing times since our founding in 1984, and we're primed to do the same today. We are proud to be recognized for our leadership, and we will keep growing and innovating to keep our partners at the forefront of the shifting global landscape."

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

