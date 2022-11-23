Submit Release
SOLUTION FOR F-1 OPT, STEM OPT, AND H-1B NONIMMIGRANTS AFFECTED BY MASS TECH LAYOFFS

Create your own H-1B sponsor to preserve work authorization status in the USA

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rauhmel Fox, CEO, WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC.,¹ today announces service to train work-authorized foreign nationals how to maintain nonimmigrant status in the USA. Laid off H-1B temporary workers have 60 consecutive days to change employers. One available legal option is to create their own H-1B sponsor as a sole owner.

Articles of incorporation can be approved within 24 hours. A federal employer identification number can be generated online within five minutes. The labor condition application (LCA) can be filed online for a part-time sole employee that complies with the employer-employee relationship standards described in DHS USCIS Policy Memorandum PM-602-0114, June 17, 2020.  After 7 working days, the I-129 petition can be submitted, without requesting premium processing, for a "Change of employer." The portability rule allows the H-1B status holder to work immediately after USCIS sends I-797C Receipt Notice. After two monthly pay statements from their own employer, the beneficiary may be eligible for full-time concurrent employment with any United States employer as defined by 8 CFR §214.2(h)(4)(ii).

H-1B initial registration period, the only window of opportunity to be selected for cap subject work authorization, is expected in March, 2023. Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) Policy Guidance 1004-03, April 23, 2010, permits business ownership by F-1 international students with optional practical training (OPT) authorized for temporary employment and certain graduates who received science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) degrees and were approved for a 24-month extension of their OPT. 

Foreigners abroad with a US degree, or its equivalent, can enter the USA as Members of the Board of Directors of a U.S. Corporation. See 9 FAM §402.2-5(C)(3). WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC. can be designated as the Corporate Registered Agent. For profit corporations, that would not otherwise be eligible for cap exempt work authorization, can file an H-1B exempt petition on behalf of their own direct employee of the corporation as long as a relationship is maintained with a qualifying nonprofit research organization like WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC.

Email questions to Rauhmel@WHOmentors.com or SMS text 415-373-6767.

RAUHMEL FOX
WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC.
415-373-6767
RAUHMEL@WHOMENTORS.COM

¹WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC. is a 501(c)(3) 509(a)(2) nonprofit scientific research organization (8 CFR §214.2(h)(19)(iii)(C)) and H-1B cap exempt employer. Rauhmel Fox is a Reputable Individual (8 CFR §1292.1(a)(3)).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solution-for--f-1-opt-stem-opt-and-h-1b-nonimmigrants-affected-by-mass-tech-layoffs-301685802.html

SOURCE WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC.

