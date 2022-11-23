Taiwan Plastics Industry Association Promotes Digital Transformation and Net-zero Emissions for Higher Value and ESG Goals

TAIPEI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Plastics Industry Association recently held it 20th Second General meeting at which the organization commended its most outstanding members. In recognition of changing global conditions, Chairman Benker Liao strongly advocated for the transformation of the plastics industry, suggesting that the association and its membership focus on the high-value market, while, at the same time, taking the necessary steps to shift from a major emitter into a high-value player through digital transformation and net-zero carbon emissions.

Liao said that the plastics industry, as the third most important manufacturing sector in Taiwan, is in a transition to high-value-added materials such as high-performance biodegradable and biomedical polymer materials, nano-composites, environmentally-friendly plastics, and high-functional materials. To cite an example, SOUTH PLASTIC INDUSTRY Co., Ltd. has tied up with Polymateria, a British company, to create a new generation of biodegradable plastic, Cycle+, as a food packaging material by adding its bio-based additives to the standard plastic formula. The new formulation breaks down into carbon dioxide, water and biomass within two years, leaving no microplastics or harmful substances in the environment.

In response to inflation and the evolving international situation, the association is helping its members achieve technological upgrading and digital transformation. TOFORD PLASTIC MANUFACTURING CORP., established 40 years ago, produced a variety of high-grade PVC hoses with its strong manufacturing and research and development (R&D) capabilities. In recent years, the company has been undertaking digital management, reducing consumables, and developing proven PVC hoses with a substantially longer lifecycle, minimizing the use of plastics and making a contribution to environmental protection.

TFU INDUSTRY CO., LTD. produced plastic films by applying special plastic pellets and lightweight foam, and launching a lineup of thin and lightweight products that reduce the environmental impact and meet ESG requirements. Alongside reduced weight and a uniform surface, the thin and lightweight foam technology also enabled the recycling of production waste.

PINKBRAND CO., LTD. adopted its unique patented mold design to produce and bring to market a rare two-color chain, which can be molded in a single process, regardless of the length and without the need for manual intervention such as the splicing of conventional plastic chains into strings. The chain has passed quality and safety non-toxic inspections and is being used by many major Japanese manufacturers. With sophisticated technological and digital capabilities, LONG TEAM INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. has updated all of its processes in order to meet Industry 4.0 specifications, while creating a product-based ecosystem in concert with the industry players throughout the supply chain, in a move to extend its reach beyond the manufacturing sector, providing a good example of digital transformation for the plastic mold manufacturing industry.

With the rise of a circular economy, players in Taiwan's plastics industry are seeking transformation, by developing a wide range of products for energy conservation and carbon reduction. As an illustration, Uplus launched - TheOne Solar Film, which has obtained patent certifications from 46 countries and regions. The product offers excellent resistance against ultraviolet and infrared rays for higher transmittance and heat preservation, allowing users to enjoy a cooler summer and a warmer winter. According to statistics, Uplus can effectively improve energy use efficiency by more than 18%.

Additionally, T.E PACKAGING & GIFT MFG. INC. invested in the R&D of organic carbon film bags, as well as recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials. The firm has launched a 100% plastic-free zipper pouch. To contribute to the going green effort, FRANK & ASSOCIATES PLASTIC CO., LTD. (FAP) has replaced traditional thermosetting plastics with UV-resistant weatherproof materials, as well as halogen-free easy-tear materials, in a move to reduce its marine and environmental footprint. Its degradable plastic film has received DIN & BPI certification.

The Taiwan Plastics Industry Association emphasized that the plastics industry must move toward high-value and value-added materials. It plans to expand the integration of research and academic resources in line with industrial needs to develop key technologies, actively engage in international exhibitions and marketing efforts, with the goal of assuring the industry a dominant position in the high-value market, opening up a new chapter for Taiwan's plastics manufacturers.

SOURCE Taiwan Plastics Industry Association