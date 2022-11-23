Medigram Leads Mobile Medicine Technology Ecosystem Partnering With Routledge, Taylor & Francis on a New Book Series and Announces New Book, Advanced Health Technology, Our Second Consecutive Book to Debut as the #1 New Release for Medical Technology

Our new book edited by Medigram CEO, Sherri Douville, Advanced Health Technology equips leaders in both health systems and medical device companies to tackle most emerging risks affecting healthcare. With this knowledge, readers will be able to define their legacies by successfully transforming healthcare with technology. This proven multidisciplinary team of 23 leaders also continues pushing healthcare and technology boundaries with new book series editions.

In conjunction with this new book release, we announce the establishment of two book series and series editor, Sherri Douville, CEO at Medigram, editor of Mobile Medicine and Advanced Health Technology.

Two Book Series:

Trustworthy Technology & Innovation

Trustworthy Technology & Innovation in Healthcare

The purpose of the two series under series editor, Medigram CEO Sherri Douville is to accelerate the development and adoption of trustworthy solutions to radically accelerate responsible innovation for technology and data for efficiency in medicine and beyond.

Clinical environments are facing enormous workforce shortages and challenges. However, the path to success is not clear or simple by nature. Published by top international academic book publisher Taylor & Francis, our new book on managing risk with advanced technology provides expert guidance for overcoming two-thirds of the top emerging risks facing healthcare and medicine by leveraging advanced health technology competencies. A diverse set of respected authors along with experts in advanced clinical technology development, deployment, hospital administration, and implementation demystify and bring clarity to the complexity of managing emerging risks by bridging engineering, informatics, cybersecurity, privacy, medicine, leadership, and legal.

This newly established series led by Medigram will feature contributing coauthors nominated as forthcoming book editors: David Finn, Rosie Goddard, William C. Harding, PhD, Dennis Leber, PhD, Anthony Lee, Anita Lynch, Peter McLaughlin, Tanya Monsef, Mike Ng, Brittany Partridge, Allison J. Taylor, and Eric Svetcov.

"Today's healthcare executives are facing profound opportunities and challenges across domains of quality, which is data driven. Patient data, as well as system performance and outcomes, are measured and reported, and the integrity and security of these data are paramount, as they impact how we're rated and paid as health systems, as well as publicly manifest our patient experience, IT, performance improvement, cybersecurity, risk, regulatory, DEI, clinician and workforce wellness and retention. Our book, Advanced Health Technology written by a cross functional team of leaders across all of these related disciplines is a primer - outlining the technical, legal, clinical leadership, management, and organizational leadership steps in practical frameworks to drive the medicine, science, IT, data, engineering, and teams of a next generation health system forward."

--Brian McBeth, M.D., C.P.E., Chief Quality Officer (Interim), County of Santa Clara Health System

Our teams' prior book, Mobile Medicine: Overcoming People, Culture, and Governance and this new book Advanced Health Technology: Managing Risk While Tackling Barriers to Rapid Acceleration together are having an incredible impact influencing industry standards and certification. This illuminates the need for and meets the appetite for trusted, credible information in the healthcare technology space. By curating proven published authors with the competencies, skills, and drive to change the industry. We're scaling our impact by elevating many more leaders to step forward as editors in these new series. Healthcare technology involves multiple disciplines, though all must meet the standards required by healthcare stakeholders for credible, "medical grade" information. Healthcare CEOs, CIOs, CISOs, Physician executives, Boards of Directors, academia, policy makers, and other leaders in medicine and medical technology at local, regional and global levels trust our books to enable their strategic leadership of balancing innovation and risks that are inherent with technology.

We're thrilled to partner our expertise with Taylor & Francis, a respected publisher in medicine and the undisputed leader in Healthcare IT. Together, we will further the impact of our fields dramatically through these book series, building ecosystems of Trustworthy Technology & Innovation inside and outside of healthcare.

"We've built a distinctive and productive culture behind these book teams led by Medigram. We're now doubling down on our keys to success for our next books and series with the following principles.

*Passionate and committed multidisciplinary group

*Extreme teamwork enabled by a 'multipliers' mindset

*Place team before the individual

*Delivering excellent, standard bearing product"

--Mike Ng, Head of Operations, Medigram Inc.

Foreword by Ed Marx, Leading Serial Top CIO, & CEO at Divurgent and written by 23 leaders, contributors across medicine, cybersecurity, privacy law, informatics, leadership and more including:

William C. Harding, PhD

Distinguished Technical Fellow, Medtronic PLC who served as the de facto CTO of the AHT book Brian McBeth, M.D., C.P.E.

Chief Quality Officer (Interim)

County of Santa Clara Health System Shantanu Chakrabartty, Ph.D.

Clifford W. Murphy Professor and Vice Dean for Research

McKelvey School of Engineering Washington University in St. Louis Arthur Douville, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer & Practicing Neurologist

Medigram, Inc.

Former Clinical Professor of Neurology, Stanford University School of Medicine Craig Hyps

Distinguished Engineer

Ordr, Inc. Mike Ng

Head of Operations

Medigram, Inc. Peter McLaughlin, JD, CIPP/US, CIPT

Partner - Data Innovation, Security & Privacy

Armstrong Teasdale LLP Karen Jaw-Madson, Principal

Co.-Design of Work Experience

Organizational Psychologist Brittany Partridge, MBA

UC San Diego Health Virtual Care Technical Lead Lucia C. Savage, JD

Chief Privacy & Regulatory Officer

Omada Health, Inc.

Former Chief Privacy Officer, HHS Office of the National Coordinator for HealthIT Viktor Sinzig

Director, Program Management and Customer Success, OSARO Eric Svetcov

CTO/CSO

Medigram, Inc.

Buy our books on Routledge, Taylor & Francis and anywhere fine books are sold including Amazon.

About Series Editor, Sherri Douville: Sherri Douville is CEO and board member at Medigram, the Mobile Medicine company. She is recognized on top U.S. CEO lists in eight categories of technology and healthcare by CEO, Boardroom Media as one of the highest-ranking tech executives on Crunchbase globally. She is a best-selling, repeat editor, lead author, and contributor to a 3rd forthcoming book, Advanced Health Technology (Taylor & Francis 2023). Sherri is the co-chair of the IEEE/UL JV for the technical trust standard SG project for Clinical IoT in medicine, P2933. She is passionate about redefining technology, software and data for medicine and advanced health technologies in a way that's worth the trust of clinicians, our family, and friends. Ms. Douville leverages her books to inform her work on the CHIME CDH security specialization certification. She advises and co-founded the Cybersecurity curriculum for the Black Corporate Board Readiness and Women's Corporate Board Readiness programs at Santa Clara University. She serves as series editor for Trustworthy Technology & Innovation and Trustworthy Technology & Innovation in Healthcare (Taylor & Francis).

About Taylor & Francis Group: Taylor & Francis Group partners with researchers, scholarly societies, universities and libraries worldwide to bring knowledge to life. As one of the world's leading publishers of scholarly journals, books, eBooks and reference works our content spans all areas of Humanities, Social Sciences, Behavioural Sciences, Science, and Technology and Medicine. From our network of offices in Oxford, New York, Philadelphia, Boca Raton, Boston, Melbourne, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, Stockholm, New Delhi and Johannesburg, Taylor & Francis staff provide local expertise and support to our editors, societies and authors and tailored, efficient customer service to our library colleagues.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Sherri Douville at news@medigram.com

*These values reflect the views of the contributors as professionals working on this new book and/or book series and may or may not represent the views of their employer organizations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005898/en/