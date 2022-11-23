PM Chính praises police work in combatting drug crime

VIETNAM, November 23 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has praised police for their success in fighting drug-related crime, though he has warned that there is a lot more to do if Việt Nam is to avoid becoming a transit site for drugs.

PM Chính made the statement at the conference reviewing the Ministry of Public Security's work in combatting drug offences on Tuesday.

PM Chính said that drugs threaten humanity, increase crime and degrade dignity. They destroy the peaceful lives of families and communities, leaving economic and social consequences.

The struggle against drug crimes has become increasingly arduous and drastic.

But, he said, the People's Public Security force, with the drug crime investigation police acting as the core, had achieved outstanding results.

The PM shared the difficulties, hardships, sacrifices and losses of the police officers fighting drug-related crimes.

PM Chính said that with a long frontier on sea and land, Việt Nam had become a place for drug criminals to work and was at risk of becoming an international drug transit site.

In international integration, transnational drug crimes were increasingly sophisticated and unpredictable.

He directed the police force to promote its role in drug prevention and the fight against transnational drug trafficking.

The police should strengthen education to raise awareness about drug dangers, especially among young people. Drug prevention and control models should be replicated at the grassroots level and integrated into socio-economic development programmes, especially in remote and ethnic group areas.

PM Chính also asked the police to coordinate with ministries to effectively implement detoxification and addiction management.

The police should strengthen international cooperation in drug prevention and control, establish joint investigations to destroy transnational drug crimes and effectively implement international commitments in drug prevention and control.

A report by the Ministry of Public Security showed that this year, police investigated nearly 20,000 drug-related cases, making nearly 30,000 arrests and confiscating more than 677kg of heroin.

For example, in investigation coded 322D, police began prosecution against six defendants. They admitted to illegally bringing more than 200kg of drugs from foreign countries to Tây Ninh Province, HCM City and several southern provinces.

In investigation coded 822T, an organised crime group brought drugs from foreign countries to HCM City for sale. Police arrested 29 people and confiscated 131kg of drugs of different kinds. Initial investigation showed that they had traded more than 1.6 tonnes of drugs.

Investigation coded 922-T is a transnational case discovered in HCM City. Vietnamese people worked with foreigners to bring drugs to Việt Nam for sale. So far, the police have prosecuted four people and seized 57kg of methamphetamine and 40kg of heroin. — VNS