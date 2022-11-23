Submit Release
Black Friday Xfinity Mobile Deals (2022): Early Xfinity iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel & More Deals Compared by The Consumer Post

Xfinity Mobile Black Friday 2022 Deals

Black Friday researchers at The Consumer Post are sharing the best early Xfinity Mobile deals for Black Friday, including the best sales on Xfinity phone plans

BOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday deals researchers at The Consumer Post are monitoring the best early Xfinity Mobile deals for Black Friday 2022, including savings on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip, S22 & S22 Ultra, Google Pixel 6, 7 & 7 Pro and more smartphones. Browse the full range of deals in the list below.

Best Xfinity Mobile Deals:

Save up to $500 on a wide range of 5G phones at the Xfinity Black Friday sale (Xfinity.com)
Save up to $500 on the Apple iPhone 14 & 14 Pro smartphones (Xfinity.com)

More Xfinity Deals:

Save on Apple Watch Series 7 & 8 and Watch Ultra & SE (Xfinity.com)

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers.
