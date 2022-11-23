Submit Release
Mitrade Kicks Off World Cup Fever, Fan Tokens Now Available for Trading

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the World Cup, global CFD trading broker Mitrade has listed a total of eight new coins in their platform. Soccer fans can now join in the fiesta and trade on the price fluctuations, supporting their favorite football teams during the biggest football event on the planet.

A total of eight football fan tokens are now listed on Mitrade including Manchester City, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and others.

Mitrade launched their fan tokens on November 21st with the commitment of making football tokens accessible to the public by providing real opportunities for them to be an investor in the global sports business. The broker provides an intuitive platform for e-sport organizations to take fan engagements to the next level and at the same time, showing the CFD trading broker's overarching support of the sporting space.

Fan tokens are cryptocurrencies created to give fandoms of sports teams, bands, and other organizations a better experience with membership perks like voting rights on certain decisions, a variety of rewards, merchandise, etc.

The football tokens listed on Mitrade's platform include one of the most extensive selections in the market, including fan tokens of legendary teams such as Manchester City, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Juventus, Porto, Santos, and Lazio.

Refer to this chart here for more information on the contract specifications regarding Mitrade's fan tokens. The tokens will be available on Mitrade's website till further notice.

How to Trade Football Fan Tokens on Mitrade

  • Head over to www.mitrade.com and log in to the account. If users don't have an account yet, users can click to create an account here.
  • Head over to Mitrade Fantokens listing tab.


  • Select the token that users want to trade
  • Start trading!

Users can start trading football fan tokens on Mitrade's website here.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is an international award winning CFDs online trading broker with a mission to make FX and CFDs trading simplified. With over 1.2 million app installs and 40,000 active traders, Mitrade is committed to serve trading platforms on the latest and most popular assets including FX, commodities, and indices that best satisfy investors' needs from all over the world.

Mitrade is committed to making trading simplified and providing the best user experience through their mobile and web platforms.

