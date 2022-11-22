New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces 3rd Quarter 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY —

Casino Net Revenue and Gross Operating Profit:

Based upon filings from the casino licensees made with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, the casino licensees reported 3rd quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $980.1 million reflecting a 1.3% increase over the same quarter last year. Casino licensees reported 3rd quarter 2022 Gross Operating Profit of $269.3 million, a 13.4% decrease compared to 3rd quarter 2021.

For the first nine months of 2022, Net Revenue reached $2.5 billion, increasing 11.9% from the comparative nine-month period last year. Gross Operating Profit for the first nine months of 2022 reached $608.5 million, an increase of 2.7% compared to the same period last year.

Hotel Occupancy:

The hotel occupancy rate in the industry’s casino hotels for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was 86.7%, which is an increase of 5.4 percentage points compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021. The occupancy rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was 76.2%, an increase of 8.2 percentage points from the comparable period last year.

