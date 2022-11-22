Lanes reopening where possible for Thanksgiving travel

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 22 - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend.





Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober.





District 1





City of Chicago

Northbound Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive (U.S. 41) along Jackson Park; lane reductions continue.Outbound Bishop Ford Freeway (eastbound Interstate 94) ramp to eastbound 130th Street; closed, detour posted.

Outbound Kennedy Expressway (westbound Interstate 90/94) at Addison Street; right shoulder closed.

The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:

Outbound Kennedy from Adams Street.

Outbound Kennedy from Jackson Street.

Outbound Kennedy to Lake Street.

Inbound Kennedy to Adams Street.

Inbound Kennedy to Jackson Street.

Inbound Kennedy from Madison Street.

Jackson Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

Adams Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290); lane reductions continue.

Inbound Ida B. Wells Drive; lane reductions continue.

Cook County

183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) between Plum Grove Road and Illinois 53 in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.

Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) at Bartlett Road in Streamwood; lane reductions continue.

Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

Brookfield Avenue over Salt Creek in Brookfield; closed.

Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 57 over Interstate 80 in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue.

127th Street over I-57 in Calumet Park; lane reductions continue.

Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) between Broadway Street and Western Avenue in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.

159th Street (U.S. 6) between 104th Avenue and Ravinia Avenue in Orland Park; lane reductions continue.

DuPage County

Northbound Bloomingdale Road between Rohlwing Road (Illinois 53) and Irving Park Road in Itasca; closed; detour posted.

North Avenue (Illinois 64) over Interstate 355 in Lombard; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 55 at Lemont Road in Woodridge; main ramps closed, temporary ramps open.

Kane County

Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

Lake County

Central Avenue just west of Lake Michigan in Highland Park; closed, detour posted.

Southbound U.S. 41 between Stearns School Road and Wadsworth Road near Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 41 between I-94 and Illinois 173; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 12/Illinois 59 just north of Belvidere Road (Illinois 120); lane reductions continue.

Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) between Munn Road and Deep Lake Road in Lake Villa; lane reductions continue.

McHenry County

Main Street between Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) and Illinois 31in Algonquin; closed, detour posted.

South Street/Lake Avenue/Madison Street intersection in Woodstock; closed, detour posted.

Will County

Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

Western Avenue over the Cal-Sag Channel; lane reductions continue.

McDonough Street (U.S. 6/52) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 7 between Illinois 53 and Old Ninth Street in Lockport; lane-width reductions continue.

Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

U.S. 52 just north of Arsenal Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 2





Jo Daviess County

Eastbound U.S. 20 through Galena; closed, detour posted.

District 3





Bureau County

I-80 over Maple Grove Creek west of Princeton; lane reductions continue.

Interstate180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

Iroquois County

Illinois 1 south of Watseka; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Kankakee County

I-57 near Kankakee; lane reductions continue.

Armour Road west of Illinois 50 in Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 45/52 near Manteno; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

La Salle County

I-39 north of I-80; lane reductions continue.

District 4





Knox County

Illinois 8 over Hickory Creek just east of Illinois 97; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Peoria County

Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

Warren County

U.S. 67 at 280th Avenue north of Monmouth; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 5





No closures reported.





District 6





No closures reported.





District 7





Crawford County

Illinois 1 just north of Illinois 33; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 1 about 3 miles north of Illinois 33; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 1 about a mile north of the Lawrence County line; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Lawrence County

Illinois 1 roughly 5 miles south of Lawrenceville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Macon County

Illinois 105 (William Street) over Lake Decatur; lane reductions continue.

Moultrie County

U.S. 36 east of Illinois 32; lane reductions continue.

Wayne County

Interstate 64 east of Illinois 242; lane reductions continue.

District 8





Monroe County

Jefferson Barracks Bridge (Interstate 255) over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

District 9





Jackson County

U.S. 51 south of Elkville; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jefferson County

Interstate 57 at the Dix interchange (exit 103); lane reductions continue.

Massac County

U.S. 45 over Q Ditch, 3 miles south of Mermet; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Saline County

Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

to check travel conditions 24/7.





Statewide, over the next six years , IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge improvements as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 safety improvements.



