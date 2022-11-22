ILLINOIS STUDENT ASSISTANCE COMMISSION NAMES 2023-24 ILLINOIS STATE SCHOLARS

ILLINOIS, November 22 - DEERFIELD, ILLINOIS - The The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) , the state's college access and financial aid agency, is pleased to announce the 2023-24* Illinois State Scholars. These high-achieving students are selected annually based on their ACT or SAT exams and sixth semester class rank and are recognized for their exceptional academic achievement. The scholars rank in approximately the top ten percent of graduates from Illinois high schools. More than 16,770 students from 690 high schools were selected for this prestigious honor.





"On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all of the outstanding students selected as 2023-24 Illinois State Scholars," said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. "Students and families faced numerous challenges over the last two years with remote learning, among other financial and personal difficulties. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, these academic achievements are a credit to the hard work and dedication of the student scholars and their families, and to the support provided by teachers, mentors, counselors, and communities in helping students meet their goals and find success as they advance on their education and career paths."





The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement from ISAC. Additionally, awardees can download an official Illinois State Scholar Program badge to display on their online profiles, social media platforms, and share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members and others. In deference to the variability of policies among high schools regarding publishing student information online, ISAC will not post the names of the Illinois State Scholar finalists on its website. *Note that the Illinois State Scholar Program announces honorees based on the year they would begin any postsecondary education, not based on the year they graduate from high school.













