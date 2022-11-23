Black Friday PlayStation 5 Deals (2022) Researched by Spending Lab
Black Friday researchers have summarized the best early PS5 deals for Black Friday, including the best deals on consoles, games, accessories & bundlesBOSTON, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here’s a list of the top early PlayStation 5 deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top deals on PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 Standard Edition (disc version), bundles, games and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Sony PS5 Deals:
Save up to $320 on Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Version & Digital Edition consoles (Walmart.com)
Save on PlayStation 5 consoles with God of War Ragnarok game bundles (Walmart.com)
Best Sony PS5 Games Deals:
Save on Grand Theft Auto V for Sony PS5 (Walmart.com)
Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Black Friday shoppers can save money this holiday season with the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupons to shopping carts at checkout. Their browser add-on also compares prices on Target, Amazon, Best Buy and more retailers while shopping online, alerting users when a better offer has been identified. Spending Lab is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here