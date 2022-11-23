Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about efforts to bring lasting peace to northern Ethiopia.  Secretary Blinken recognized ongoing efforts by the Ethiopian government to work towards unhindered humanitarian assistance and restoration of basic services in the Tigray Region as well as in the neighboring Afar and Amhara Regions.  The Secretary underscored the importance of immediately implementing the cessation of hostilities agreement, including withdrawal of all foreign forces and concurrent disarmament of the Tigrayan forces.  He noted that the United States remains committed to supporting the African Union-led process, including the AU monitoring and verification mechanism.

