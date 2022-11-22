Condolence Message from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the Earthquake in West Java, Indonesia on 21 November 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to convey condolences on the earthquake that took place in West Java, Indonesia, on 21 November 2022. The text of the letter is appended.

Singapore’s Embassy in Jakarta is in close contact with the local authorities on the situation. There are currently no reports of Singaporeans among the casualties or injured. MFA will continue to monitor the developments closely.

Singaporeans in Jakarta who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta at +62 21 2995 0400 or the MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800.

Dear President Jokowi,

I was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of many lives caused by the earthquake that struck West Java.

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and those affected by the disaster. Our thoughts and prayers are with the government and people of Indonesia during this difficult time.

I am confident that Indonesia will overcome this adversity and recover quickly. Please let me know if Singapore can be of any assistance in the relief efforts.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Excellency Joko Widodo

President

Republic of Indonesia