Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3800 Block of 9th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:28 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 20-year-old Vincent Robison, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21-year-old Devin Washington, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.