New Packaged Tours to Sask Parks Provide Winter Adventures for Southern Sask Residents

CANADA, November 22 - Released on November 22, 2022

Thanks to a new partnership with Engelheim Tours, Saskatchewan Parks is offering packaged bus tours to four provincial parks this winter.

The Saskatchewan Winter Adventures in Partnership with Engelheim Tours provides overnight and day trip bus tours to Cypress Hills, Echo Valley, Duck Mountain and Buffalo Pound Provincial Parks. It includes unique winter adventures, accommodations and meals for each guest.

"With our amazing partner Engelheim Tours, we are pleased to offer this exciting opportunity to get out of the city and explore our province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Our provincial parks have numerous unique winter programs and activities for all ages, and we are thankful for these tours making it easier for visitors to experience them."

Participants who take part in all four tours will receive a free 2023 Annual Park Entry Permit as well as a $25 future travel credit with Engelheim Tours.

One of the many benefits of the packaged tours is it takes the worry out of winter travelling.

"We know not everyone likes to travel the roads in the winter, so we are happy to take that added stress out of the mix for our guests," Engelheim Tours President and CEO Shane Engel said. "As a Saskatchewan family-owned business we are proud to help give the people of this great province a chance to see some of the hidden gems found right in our own backyard."

Each curated tour will include different winter activities and experiences including cutting down your own Christmas tree, skating through nature, hiking and biking, tobogganing and more. Guests can anticipate the perfect balance of winter activities and warm opportunities with outdoor and indoor options to choose from.

Tour Dates:

Winter in the Hills at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park: December 10-11, 2022

Skate the Park at Echo Valley Provincial Park: January 27, 2023

A-maze-ing Getaway at Duck Mountain Provincial Park: February 11-12, 2023

Explore More at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park: March 4, 2023

Please join us in Sask Parks where chilly air sparks warm memories.

To book your tour visit: https://engelheimtours.ca/multi-day-tours/cypress-hills/

For more information on Saskatchewan Winter Adventures in Partnership with Engelheim Tours and other winter offerings in Sask Parks, visit: https://www.tourismsaskatchewan.com/places-to-go/provincial-parks/do-in-saskparks/winter/tours.

