Support Game Changers Foundation This Giving Tuesday to Provide Student Athletes with Life Skills Training
Non-profit utilizes current and former players to transform student-athletes into leaders that succeed in sports, business, philanthropy and life
I am honored by the support we receive to help spread the message to these young players about the important life lessons and skills they should be learning whether they pursue sports careers or not.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Changers Foundation is asking for the community's support this Giving Tuesday to help expand its mission of helping athletes become leaders in sports, business and life. Founded by former professional athlete Rennie Curran, Game Changers provides high school athletes insight from current and former professional or college athletes to provide guidance, leadership skills and development both on and off the field.
“Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for everyone to support causes that make the world a better place,” Curran said. “Georgia’s student-athletes are truly talented. I am honored by the support we receive to help spread the message to these young players about the important life lessons and life skills they should be learning now through their athletic training to set them up for success later in life–whether they pursue sports careers or not.”
Supporting Game Changers Foundation this Giving Tuesday will support the following programing:
Sports Camps – The Foundation hosts and partners with other like-minded organizations for camps to speak and work with athletes on life skills.
Partnerships – Partnerships provide athletes with holistic experiences during events, including organizations such as Sports Turf Company, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, NG3 and NCAA.
Speaking Engagements – Former athletes speak to students and teams throughout the year about their experiences and what it takes to make it to the next level both on and off the field.
The Game Changer Leadership Award – In partnership with Sports Turf Company, high school coaches nominate an athlete who shows leadership on their team, in their academics, among their peers and throughout their community.
Ongoing Mentorship – Partner high school student-athletes with former professional athletes to provide guidance and assist with leadership skills and development.
The 501(c)(3) organization helps athletes from all levels reach their fullest potential in the game of life. This is accomplished through speaking engagements, one-on-one mentoring, leadership events and networking opportunities. In a Big Brother/Big Sister model, the Foundation provides an avenue to create support and guidance for athletes to make a difference in their own lives and those of others.
Rennie Curran was a standout at the University of Georgia as an All-American linebacker before playing in the NFL. Throughout his football career, he depended heavily on his community for guidance both on the field and off the field. Because of his experience, Curran created the Foundation for current and former professional athletes to positively influence and impact their communities by preparing high school athletes for their futures.
For more information or to support the mission of Game Changers Foundation, please visit
gamechangersfoundationga.org. To donate to Game Changer this Giving Tuesday, please visit gagiv.es/j6ls8g.
