Greenberg Traurig's Michael J. Schaengold Selected for Lexology's Client Choice Awards for USA Government Contracts

Michael J. Schaengold, chair of the Government Contracts Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Washington, D.C. office, was selected for the "Lexology Client Choice Awards - USA Government Contracts."

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) November 22, 2022

Michael J. Schaengold, chair of the Government Contracts Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Washington, D.C. office, was selected for the "Lexology Client Choice Awards - USA Government Contracts."

Schaengold is one of only six lawyers selected for the 2022 awards for government contracts internationally, and the only government contracts lawyer selected in the United States.

According to Lexology, "Client Choice recognizes those law firm partners around the world that stand apart for the excellent client care they provide and the quality of their service." A requirement of the recognition is that attorneys are nominated only by corporate counsel.

Schaengold focuses his practice on government contracts litigation and counseling and on litigation before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. His substantial government contracts dispute and bid protest experience includes litigation of major cases before the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Court of Federal Claims, the Federal Circuit, and the Boards of Contract Appeals. He represents clients in disputes involving most major departments and agencies of the U.S. government and, in recent years, has focused on procurements involving the Department of Defense, the General Services Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the National Aeronautical and Space Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Department of State.

Schaengold also has substantial experience in due diligence reviews and other issues related to the acquisition, merger, spin-off, or sale of government contractors. He also serves on the Advisory Councils to the Federal Circuit and Court of Federal Claims at the appointment of their respective Chief Judges. He has published more than 80 articles on government contracts, Federal Circuit, GAO, and Court of Federal Claims issues.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts Practice helps companies navigate the highly regulated acquisition and compliance processes of federal, state, local, and foreign governments and their agencies. The firm's attorneys and governmental affairs professionals assist both experienced contractors and newcomers with a broad array of issues arising from, for example, sales of commercial off-the-shelf and customized products, services, and managed solutions to governments at all levels. The practice also focuses on meeting the transactional and U.S. regulatory needs of clients in the commercial, defense, aerospace, information technology, telecommunications, medical and health care, and other high-tech sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenberg_traurigs_michael_j_schaengold_selected_for_lexologys_client_choice_awards_for_usa_government_contracts/prweb19038030.htm