Fluence Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC ("Fluence" or the "Company"), announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, December 12th, 2022, after market close.



The Company will conduct a teleconference starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, to discuss the results. To participate, analysts are required to register by clicking Fluence Energy Q4 Earnings Call Registration Link. Once registered, analysts will be issued a unique PIN number and dial-in number. Analysts are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

General audience participants, and non-analysts are encouraged to join the teleconference in a listen-only mode at: Listen-Only Mode - Webcast Link, or on http://Fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.fluenceenergy.com, by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The replay will be available on the company's website at http://Fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

About Fluence

Fluence FLNC is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our website http://Fluenceenergy.com

Contacts Analyst Contact Lexington May, Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations Email:investorrelations@fluenceenergy.com Phone: +1 (713) 702-3396 Media Contact Shayla Ebsen, Director of Communications Email: media.na@fluenceenergy.com Phone: +1 (605) 645-7486