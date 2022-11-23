Cierto Tequila Awarded Eight Medals, Including Double Gold, at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded a remarkable eight (8) medals at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) – the greatest number given to a tequila brand. The SFWSC awarded Cierto one (1) Double Gold medal, three (3) Gold medals and four (4) Silver medals. "Receiving recognition at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, particularly Double Gold, is as prestigious an honor a brand can receive. We take pride that the panel of judges, comprised of some of the world's most experienced and discerning palates, recognizes the craftsmanship of our distillers and growers," remarks Jim Ruane, Cierto's Chief Growth Officer. With these new honors, Cierto has won five hundred fifty-six (556) international medals and awards.

About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company

The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila – authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means "True," the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning tequila. Cierto is a patiently crafted expression of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth- and fifth-generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as "The World's Finest Tequila" and some of the best tequilas ever made. In just three years, Cierto has won 556 international medals and awards, making it "The Most Awarded Tequila in History."

About San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the oldest and most reputable competitions of its kind. Every year, esteemed judges from around the world come together to engage in a blind tasting process that ensures every entry is judged fairly. The judges of the SFWSC are seasoned industry experts, each with a well-defined story and trusted palate.

