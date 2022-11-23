CinCor Pharma to Present at Upcoming Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC today announced that company management will present at the following investor conferences in November:



The CinCor management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during these events. Investors interested in meeting with CinCor at the conference should contact their Piper Sandler or Evercore ISI representative. An archived replay of the presentations will be available for 90 days at CinCor.com/events.

About CinCor

CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of cardio-renal diseases. Its lead asset, baxdrostat, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism.