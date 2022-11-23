QuickStart Learning, Inc. Offers A New Technology Education Scholarship To Bootcamp Students!

QuickStart Learning, Inc. has launched a new Technology Education Scholarship available to bootcamp students. The scholarship is worth $2,500 towards one of the following QuickStart Learning bootcamp programs: AI/ML, Cloud Engineering, Cybersecurity or Data Science & Analytics.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning is excited to offer a new Technology Education Scholarship to bootcamp students. The new scholarship is an effort to make IT education more available and affordable for students who want to build a career in IT. The scholarship will award five in need students $2,500 towards one of these four eligible bootcamps: AI/Machine Learning, Cloud Engineering, Cybersecurity and Data Science & Analytics.

Our bootcamp programs provide students with foundational knowledge and skills, hands-on labs, an official IT certification and career services to help with their future job search. Each program prepares students for an entry-level or mid-level position in the lucrative IT field.

"QuickStart and our partner universities are dedicated to helping people build the confidence and skills to launch a career in high-growth IT fields. This is just one of the many ways we are working to make this path even more accessible and affordable for those who want to pursue it." says Bryan Kenna, QuickStart Learning CEO.

Students may visit the QuickStart Technology Education Scholarship page to apply for the program. The deadline for applications is December 30, 2022. The basic application requires that students disclose their age, income level and U.S. residency status to be considered for the award.

Click Here to view our Technology Education Scholarship application page.

Click Here to view our official Scholarships.com page.

About QuickStart

QuickStart provides 50+ virtual IT certificate courses and bootcamp training programs to help students achieve career growth and workforce readiness. Our expanding catalog of courses covers hundreds of technology partners, including AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure, CompTIA, Cisco, and more. We work with industry experts, hiring managers, and IT professionals to curate the most up-to-date curriculum.

Providing IT certification and training for 35 years has enabled QuickStart to develop an AI-enabled cloud-based platform – CLIPP. The Cognitive Learning & IT Project Performance (CLIPP) platform enhances the learning process for students by personalizing a learning plan tied to student career goals.

At course completion, we provide career services to assist with resume building and the job search process. We have students successfully working in widely known companies such as HP, IBM, Visa, and Apple. We have also had some students who have leveraged their QuickStart education to earn a promotion, improve their earning power and advance their careers.

Visit QuickStart Learning at QuickStart.com for IT certification training that can advance your career or upskill your team's capability to achieve organizational project goals.

Media Contact

Victoria MacLellan, QuickStart Learning, Inc., 1 855-800-8240, quickstart@quickstart.com

Twitter

SOURCE QuickStart Learning, Inc.