Holiday Events in Costa Mesa - From OCMA opening to a Louis Vuitton tree, Costa Mesa is a great holiday getaway

From the opening of the new OCMA to a Louis Vuitton tree, Costa Mesa has big plans for the holiday season. A perfect spot for a holiday shopping getaway, Costa Mesa offers amazing holiday theater performances and Michelin-star dining in the heart of Orange County, California.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Costa Mesa is offering a wide range of activities for the traveler for the holiday season, along with great hotel special offers. Hotels are offering up to $100 gift cards to shop, special discounts or "Kids Eat Free" deals, visit the Travel Costa Mesa holiday hotel deals page to find out more, plus see special holiday itineraries.

With the opening of the new Orange County Museum of Art this fall, Costa Mesa truly lives up to its name, the City of the Arts®. Opened in October, the museum's collection comprises more than 4,500 objects, with a concentration on the art of California from the early 20th century to present. A beautiful stop for a holiday escape, the museum's admission is free due to a generous endowment. Orange County Museum of Art, 3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa.

South Coast Plaza adds designer decadence to the season with a custom Louis Vuitton "tree"! For the first time, Louis Vuitton has created a holiday tree for a shopping destination, with South Coast Plaza as its exclusive home for the holidays. The 40-foot tree is made of stacked gifts in the shape of toys: a playful mix of trains, airplanes, dinosaurs, stuffed animals and more, made of Louis Vuitton boxes. Now through the holiday season, South Coast Plaza Jewel Court, 3333 Bear St., Costa Mesa.

More Costa Mesa events for the season include:

Moulin Rouge: The Musical at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Come what may! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage. Now through Nov. 27, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa.

Photos: https://www.scfta.org/events/2022/moulin-rouge

Centennial Farm Visits & Classes

Who would have guessed that there is a real farm in the middle of Costa Mesa? Centennial Farm is a three-acre working farm that offers unique opportunities for families, classes, groups and individuals to learn about agriculture first-hand. Crops are cultivated year-round and farm animals provide a living classroom. The farm is open for visits most days for various hours, check the Centennial Farm calendar for details. Plus, curated holiday classes for adults include making beautiful charcuterie boards, holiday wreaths and food preservation. Sign up for classes online; classes through December. https://ocfair.com/centennial-farm/garden-classes/

Creative Babe Holiday Market

Creative Babe is a free market offering thousands of handmade crafts from more than 100 local businesses, personalized gifts and ornaments, holiday décor and clothing, and so much more. Get a photo with Santa or enjoy DIY workshops. Dec. 3 at OC Fair and Event Center, 77 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.

Winter Fest OC

Winter Fest OC is back! Watch Costa Mesa transform into a winter wonderland only at Winterfest with holiday décor and more than a million lights. Enjoy the magic of the holiday season with the North Pole Journey, ice skating under the stars, a 150-foot-long ice tubing slide, snowboard simulator, carnival games, food and drinks, a holiday market and much more. TICKETS: Weekdays: $20 general admission, $15 children 12 and younger, free for children 2 and younger. Weekends: $25 general admission, $20 children 12 and younger, free for children 2 and younger. Parking is $10. Now through Jan. 1 at OC Fair and Event Center, 77 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.

The Nutcracker at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

SoCal's favorite holiday tradition returns with American Ballet Theatre's critically acclaimed production of The Nutcracker. Created by one of today's most celebrated choreographers, Alexei Ratmansky, this dazzling holiday treat features gorgeous sets and costumes by Tony winner Richard Hudson, and Pacific Symphony playing Tchaikovsky's timeless score. Photos: https://www.scfta.org/events/2022/the-nutcracker

Dec. 9-18, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa.

A Christmas Carol at South Coast Repertory

A holiday tradition! From the first "Bah humbug" to the final "Wassail," this timeless classic is sure to rekindle your holiday spirit. Dec. 2-24 at South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Photos: https://www.scr.org/plays/productions/22-23-season/a-christmas-carol/

Costa Mesa's Holiday Tree

Costa Mesa celebrates the season with the 41st annual Christmas tree in Town Center Park, a 90+ foot white fir tree. The tree is decorated with more than 94,000 colorful LED and strobe lights, giving it picturesque brilliance.

Jurassic Quest

The world's largest and most popular dinosaur event returns to Costa Mesa. Interact with animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible 50-foot long Megalodon. Jan. 14-16 at OC Fair and Event Center, 77 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.

The Travel Costa Mesa calendar lists even more events in the city.

###

Located in the heart of Orange County in Southern California, with a population of approximately 113,000, Travel Costa Mesa was established in 1995 with the primary goal of promoting tourism to the city and to fund programs and activities that benefit the hotel and motel businesses within the city of Costa Mesa. For more information on travel to the city of Costa Mesa, visit http://www.travelcostamesa.com or follow @travelcostamesa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Travel Costa Mesa is a 501(c)(6).

Media Contact

Kim Glen, Travel Costa Mesa, 3057737950, kglen@travelcostamesa.com

SOURCE Travel Costa Mesa