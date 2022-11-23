ATELIER Playa Mujeres is recognized as one of the "2022 Top 5 Resorts in Mexico" according to KAYAK, the renowned travel platform

ATELIER Playa Mujeres the "All Suites Luxury Resort" operated and commercialized by ATELIER de Hoteles, was chosen based on the annual evaluation made by the travel platform KAYAK, as one of the "2022 Top 5 Resorts in Mexico".

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KAYAK's hotel rating system was created with the sole objective of providing guests with a platform where they can share their experiences with different accommodations. To enter KAYAK's Top Hotels list, each property must have an overall rating of at least 8.0 points and a minimum of 50 received, quantified, and rated opinions during 2022.

"We are very grateful to our guests that share their preference and rate ATELIER Playa Mujeres as one of the 'Best Hotels' on KAYAK, one of the most important international travel platforms. We continue to work on integrating new services that, without doubt, will allow our guests to keep enjoying our impeccable Addictive Service® and Barefoot Luxury® concepts, which are complemented by our innovative facilities and a vast culinary offer of the highest level, in order to them to live a unique vacational experience", said Vicente Madrigal, CMO – Chief Commercial Officer of ADH.

It is worth mentioning that ATELIER Playa Mujeres is a luxurious 5+ star, adults-only, all-inclusive resort that offers a sophisticated experience, framed by Mexican art and an enveloping culinary proposal which is only surpassed by the incredible natural beauty of the Caribbean Sea.

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of the concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles' four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer Barefoot Luxury® experiences that are accompanied by the highest standards of service at their properties which are in the Cancun Hotel Zone, and Cancun´s Playa Mujeres. Other beach properties and urban locations are currently on the way.

