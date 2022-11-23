Submit Release
Former Deputy Indicted, Accused of Official Oppression

UNION COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Union County deputy on a charge of official oppression.

In September, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents began investigating allegations involving Joey Lynn McBee (DOB: 11/12/82). During the course of the investigation, agents determined that McBee, while serving as a deputy for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, approached a woman visiting a residence in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing. Further investigation revealed that McBee detained the woman for an extended period of time before returning her to the residence where the arrest occurred.

Today, the Union County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging McBee with one count of Official Oppression. This evening, with the assistance of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested and booked into the Union County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

