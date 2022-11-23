Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 3900 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022, in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:53 am, the suspect and victim were engaged in an altercation inside of an establishment at the listed location. The suspect picked up a chair and assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/SBtkhfluL4E

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.