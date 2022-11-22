Traffic Advisory for Thursday, November 24, through Monday, November 28, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Copley Square Tree Lighting- Monday, November 28, 2022

There will be parking restrictions in place around Copley Square from 2 PM to 7 PM on the following street:

Boylston Street, Southside (Copley Square side), from Dartmouth Street to opposite #551 Boylston Street in the multi-metered parking spaces.

BRIGHTON

Boston Volvo Thanksgiving Day 5K- Thursday, November 24, 2022

The road race may involve rolling road closures to accommodate runners on the following route:

North Beacon Street, right onto Gordon Street, right onto Cambridge Street, straight onto Washington Street, right at Oak Square, right on Faneuil Street, left onto Market Street, right onto North Beacon Street, left onto Arthur Street, ending at Boston Volvo parking lot.

DORCHESTER

Holiday Tree Lightings – Saturday, November 26, 2022

The Dorchester Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremonies will require temporary parking restrictions on the following streets:

Neponset Avenue / Neponset Circle, North side (even side) from #400 - #412 Neponset Avenue

Redfield Street / Port Norfolk, North side (even side, park side) Doucette Square, Redfield Street from Walnut Street heading westerly to the end of the park near #66 Redfield Street

Church Street / Meeting House Hill, Southside (odd side, park side), Adams Street to Winter Street

Dorchester Avenue, Blessed Mother Teresa Parish / Saint Margaret Church, West side (odd side), from the streetlight in front of #871 heading southerly to Columbia Road.

Hancock Street / Upham's Corner, East side (even side), from #6 Hancock Street to Columbia Road

Ashmont Street / Peabody Square, North side (even side) from opposite Bushnell Street to Dorchester Avenue

Richmond Street / Lower Mills, Southside (odd side) from Dorchester Avenue to 67 Richmond Street

HYDE PARK

Anderson Tree Lighting, Logan Square, Hyde Park - Sunday, November 27, 2022

There will be parking restrictions in place from 11 AM to 6 PM on the following street: