Iranian Attacks Against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region
Iran’s violations of Iraqi territorial integrity continue with lethal attacks carried out against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region from November 20 through 22. The United States strongly condemns these repeated and brazen violations of Iraq’s territorial integrity and calls on Iran to refrain from further threats and violence.
