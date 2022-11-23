Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,160 in the last 365 days.

Iranian Attacks Against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region

Iran’s violations of Iraqi territorial integrity continue with lethal attacks carried out against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region from November 20 through 22. The United States strongly condemns these repeated and brazen violations of Iraq’s territorial integrity and calls on Iran to refrain from further threats and violence.

You just read:

Iranian Attacks Against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.