LOCAL HANDYMAN EDDY ANDREWS RECOGNISED IN BUSINESS AWARD

The award was nominated by a mix of residents and industry experts, designed to highlight the many fantastic small and medium-sized businesses in the city.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hardworking handyman Eddy Andrews has been a regular sight around Perth and the surrounding areas for over 20 years, and the highly experienced construction professional has recently been named in the local business award.Eddy Andrews was honoured in a special ceremony held last week, which saw his skilled handyman services given the recognition for his two decades of support to the local community. A panel of seven judges, which included neighbourhood leaders, previous winners and fellow innovators whittled the list down from over 45 different businesses.After careful deliberation, the judges picked Eddy Andrews as the victor for 2022, stating that his long and impressive career working with the local community, alongside his regular support for charity organisations, set him out from his competitors.Establishing his business in 2001, Eddy Andrews has established himself as a reliable and trusted provider of a wide array of interior and exterior handyman services. Working with both residential and commercial clients, Eddy is able to cover everything from decking and pergola installation and maintenance to bathroom renovations and office maintenance. Over the past two decades, he has been able to develop a small team of handymen, allowing him to spread his reach across Perth and the surrounding areas. Despite this growth, Eddy Andrews has been able to remain true to his initial business aims and goals of providing exceptional service, high-quality results and truly competitive prices.In addition to helping residents and businesses, Eddy Andrews also regularly works with local charities to provide them with free handyman services. This work is designed to give these organisations the peace of mind that their properties are in full working order, reducing the need to spend funds on repairs and allowing them to put more toward their recipients. Eddy and his team also run a regular free winter home health check for seniors, which sees them conduct a thorough inspection of their properties to identify areas of concern.Speaking after the award, Eddy Andrews said, “I am truly honoured to have had my business nominated for this award. Perth and the local area has always had a special place in my heart, and I am incredibly proud to say that we can call this community home. Right from the very start of the business back in 2001, Perth residents and businesses have embraced us with both arms, and it is amazing that they not only nominated us for the award but actually named us as winners.There were some fantastic businesses nominated, and I can’t quite believe we were chosen above them! I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.”To find out more about the wide array of services that Eddy Andrews and his team provide, visit his website at https://eddyandrews.net/ or check out his latest videos

