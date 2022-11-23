Wisconsin Ranks Number One During Fall Drug Take Back Day

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the fall 2022 Drug Take Back. Wisconsin collected 54,040 lbs. of unwanted medications this fall.

“Safely disposing of unwanted medications ensures that prescription drugs won’t be diverted and lead to substance-use disorder,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who helped Wisconsin again lead the nation in Drug Take Back.”

Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,093,445 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind California with 1,303,800 lbs. and Texas with 1,290,420 lbs. collected. Nationwide, since inception, 16,636,729 lbs. of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events.

The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin. Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

While Drug Take Back Day technically only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes. These boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://doseofrealitywi.gov.