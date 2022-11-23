Farrington Highway closures for fiber connection start Nov. 28

Main, News Posted on Nov 22, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the traveling public of closures on Farrington Highway to fiber enable and connect multiple intersections in Nanakuli and Waianae. Work will take place Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 28.

Details on the permitted closures are:

Farrington Highway at Piliokahi Avenue

Single right lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Aala Walk and Laumania Avenue from Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 19, between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.

Farrington Highway at Lualualei Naval Road

Single right lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanaikeola Street and Maaloa Street from Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 19, between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.

Farrington Highway at Hakimo Road

Single right lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Lualei Place and Akowai Road from Monday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Dec. 19, between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.

Farrington Highway at Maliona Street

Single right lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Linakola Street and Maipela Street from Monday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Dec. 19, between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for installation of electrical infrastructure and concrete pad.

Note: Closure boundaries are based on the nearest landmark and may be shorter than described. Work at the intersections may be completed before the permitted end date.

The closures are necessary to connect the traffic signals on Farrington Highway at Piliokahi Avenue, Lualualei Naval Road, Hakimo Road, and Maliona Street to the Joint Traffic Management Center.

All roadwork is weather permitting. HDOT’s weekly roadwork list and map is published every Friday to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

