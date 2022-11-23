Susan McCauley

“We're honored to include Susan McCauley & her children's book Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan McCauley, Esteemed Author, & Her Children's Book Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST CHILDREN'S BOOK - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Susan McCauley & her children's book Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel into our BoLAA family." ~Aurora DeRose

The Beverly Hills Hotel serves as the setting for a fantastic tale written by Susan McCauley and illustrated by Darlee Urbitondo. With love by their sides, Trooper the real-life dog and his best friend, Hollywood agent Andrea Eastman, overcome challenging situations. Susan McCauley is the author of this true story of a dog and his owner. Susan, a prolific writer of books for kids, teens, and adults as well as a screenwriter, fell in love with writing, theater, and film when she was just eight years old.

Rave Reviews:

“Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel is right up there with Charlotte’s Web . . . highly recommended for both dogs and people.” —Academy Award winning screenwriter Marshall Brickman

“As someone who loves to read, I must say this is a delightful story for children, their parents, and dog lovers . . . such an adorable, sweet book!”—Cindy Crawford

“This is a wonderful story. I knew Trooper and he was a magnificent animal, and Andrea was the most loving owner one could imagine. This heartfelt story will move you for sure.” —Sylvester Stallone

Susan McCauley was born and raised on the gulf coast of Texas, not far from Houston. She spent several years in Los Angeles, California acting, writing, and teaching college English. In 2002, she moved to London to further explore professional theater. In 2007, she was the line producer of the Emmy Award nominated Civil War short film Now & Forever Yours: Letters to an Old Soldier. She has had short stories published in several anthologies, and her short story, "The Cask," was made into an award winning short film. Susan's novels have received multiple awards are available worldwide. You can visit Susan at www.sbmccauley.com

Andrea Eastman started her career at paramount pictures when she was in her twenties and was responsible for casting The Godfather and Love Story, two of the most popular movies of all time.

She moved to Los Angeles where she was senior VP at International Creative Management. Some of Andrea’s clients were Barbra Streisand, Sylvester Stallone, Billy Crystal, Dustin Hoffman, Katharine Ross, Richard Gere, Christopher Plummer, Gabriel Byrne, Chevy Chase, Wes Craven, Marshall Brickman, Stockard Channing, Henry Winkler, Tony Danza, Katie Couric.

Her passion in addition to the entertainment business, is animals. She is an animal activist working with rescue groups worldwide. She got Robert Redford to sign the voter card in 1998 helping to pass prop 6 and end horse slaughter in California.

Andrea and Willie Nelson received a lifetime achievement award from Equine Advocates for horse rescue in 2021. It’s the second award she received from Equine Advocates in ten years. Andrea has been raising money for years to save “Premarin foal’s”. Premarin is made from pregnant mares urine for estrogen. When the babies are born they are sent to slaughter for their meat to China and Europe.