UZBEKISTAN, November 21 - The President of Uzbekistan meets with the heads of leading companies and banks in France

On November 21, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as part of his official visit to France, met with the heads of leading companies and financial structures of this country, in Paris.

The event was attended by Philippe Gautier, CEO of MEDEF International, heads of about 20 largest companies and banks, such as Airbus, Orano, Suez, Alstom, Total Eren, EDF, Schneider Electric, Natixis, and others.

Welcoming the participants of the meeting, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev drew attention to the fact that the first day of the program of his official visit was devoted to the business agenda.

“This once again testifies to the firm commitment of Uzbekistan to enhancing economic cooperation with France, our important and reliable partner”, the President of Uzbekistan said.

It was noted that today wide opportunities for foreign investors have been created in Uzbekistan. The foreign exchange market has been liberalized, all restrictions on the repatriation of profits have been lifted, a program has been launched for the privatization of banks, large industrial and infrastructure facilities, and public-private partnership mechanisms are being actively introduced.

In accordance with the Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan, specific measures are being implemented to further stimulate business, ensure the protection of investor rights, the inviolability of private property and other areas.

“We strive to ensure foreign investors, first of all, with stability and predictability in Uzbekistan”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said. It was noted that in the current conditions of instability in the world, the deepening of a multifaceted and constructive partnership based on consideration of each other’s interests and mutual trust is of particular importance. In this context, there are huge prospects for French businesses to enter the Uzbekistan market. Its attractiveness is also due to the fact that it is the largest country in Central Asia in terms of population. Uzbekistan products enter duty-free on the CIS market. Readiness was expressed to provide entrepreneurs from France with all the necessary production infrastructure, broad support in the form of benefits and guaranteed purchases, as well as provide other assistance measures. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev identified the most promising areas for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation, including the creation of joint production of high-value-added goods, green energy, the food industry, the chemical and automotive industries, electrical engineering, electronics, and healthcare. Views were exchanged on plans to enhance the partnership. Representatives of French business circles highly appreciated the economic reforms carried out in Uzbekistan. They shared their vision of what specific projects they intend to implement in Uzbekistan.

After talking with each member of the French business delegation, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited entrepreneurs to visit Uzbekistan and make sure that the country is the best place for investment. Following the meeting, the responsible leaders from the Uzbek side were instructed to develop and approve an action plan, including all the voiced initiatives and indicating step-by-step mechanisms, specific deadlines, and executors.

Source: UzA