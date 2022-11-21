Meeting with representatives of the French Development Agency

UZBEKISTAN, November 21 - On November 22 this year, the First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Norkulov met with representatives of the French Development Agency, headed by the project manager of the Department of Urban Development, Urban Planning and Housing Karine Frouine.

The meeting was attended by the director of the regional office of the French Development Agency in Tashkent Vincent Coupin, project officers Sardor Nazarov and Gaëlle Henri, senior urban expert Guillaume Josse, urban development expert Charlotte Burrier, as well as, representatives of the responsible department of the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction.

During the meeting, the country’s urbanization policy, the development of small and medium-sized cities, the development of urban infrastructure, increasing the level of urbanization, the implementation of green projects, the use of renewable energy sources, in particular, the organization of the use of solar panels, the acceleration of green transformation processes and green, inclusive growth, implementation of the principles of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) in the sectors of the economy were discussed.

Also at the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the emerging master plans for the socio-economic development of the regions, in particular, on building the potential of the regions in the field of tourism and services, achieving energy efficiency, improving water management, achieving sustainable economic growth, as well as, on demographic growth, cooperation with international financial institutions.

For reference: The master plan is an important tool for reasonable planning of the economy of the territory in the medium and long term and is a document that reflects the directions of development and specialization of the territory, the need for infrastructure, the measures that need to be implemented to fulfill the wishes of the population and entrepreneurs, as well as the possibility of attracting investments and allocating business land. ( More

Today, together with the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction, the German Cooperation Agency (GIZ) and the United Nations Development Program for the economic and social development of the Shakhrisabz and Kamashi districts of the Kashkadarya region, master plans are being formed and implemented for the development of agriculture, tourism, education, services, as well as, introduction of information technologies in the spheres. ( More

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on further development and expansion of cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan