Manchin, Capito Congratulate West Virginian Henry Cerbone for His Selection as a 2023 Rhodes Scholar

November 22, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) congratulated Henry A. Cerbone from Albright, West Virginia, a senior at Harvard University, for his selection as a 2023 Rhodes Scholar. The Rhodes Scholarship is among the world’s most prestigious scholarship programs and honors graduating college seniors for their high academic achievement, moral force of character, instinct for leadership and dedicated service to their communities.





“The Rhodes Scholarship is an incredible accomplishment for college seniors and Henry has proven himself to be an excellent representative of the Mountain State. I congratulate Henry and his family for his selection as a 2023 Rhodes Scholar and for his remarkable academic, extracurricular and community achievements. Henry has earned this prestigious award through his dedication and hard work not only in the classroom, but also through his selfless devotion to serving others,” said Senator Manchin. “Young people like Henry are the future of West Virginia and set a wonderful example for each and every one of us. Gayle and I join our entire state in honoring Henry and his family for this outstanding distinction.”





“I’m so honored to congratulate Albright-native Henry Cerbone on this prestigious recognition as a Rhodes Scholar, the first West Virginian to be awarded this high honor since 2004,” Senator Capito said. “Whether through his writings or research, Henry is already contributing through his studies at Harvard, and I am confident that he has a bright and successful future ahead of him. Congratulations, Henry, on your journey from Albright to Cambridge and now to Oxford!”





The Rhodes Scholarship is the world’s oldest and among the most prestigious graduate scholarship programs. Selected students complete a two-year graduate program at Oxford University in England. 32 outstanding students were selected as 2023 Rhodes Scholars and will begin their programs in October of next year. Henry Cerbone is a senior at Harvard University and the first Rhodes Scholar to be selected through the US District 11 committee, representing West Virginia, since 2004.



