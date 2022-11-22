Transportation Commission awards $22.76 million in contracts in November

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 17 business meeting.

The commission awarded an almost $12 million bid to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a project that involves paving, concrete work, milling and other work on more than seven miles of both eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 in Laramie County.

Lovell-based Mountain Construction Company was awarded a $4.17 million bid for a project involving paving, milling, chip seal and other work on about 7.5 miles of US Highway 310/Wyoming Highway 789 in Big Horn and Park Counties.

A nearly $2.8 million bid was awarded to Cowley-based S & L Industrial for a project that involves grading, guardrail and other work in various locations within Albany, Carbon and Laramie Counties.

The contracted completion date for the above projects is Oct. 31, 2023.

S & L Industrial was also awarded a $648,397 bid for a project involving guardrail, grading and other work in various locations within Washakie County. The contracted completion date is Sept. 30, 2023.

The commission also awarded an almost $1.1 million bid to Buffalo-based Barnum, Inc. for a project that involves grading, drainage, paving and other work on more than 3.5 miles of US Highway 20/Wyoming Highway 789 in Hot Springs County. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2024.

An $833,424 bid was awarded to Cowley-based Wilson Bros. Construction, Inc. for a project involving drainage, grading, paving, fencing, seeding, erosion control and other work in various locations within Big Horn and Washakie Counties. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2024.

Afton-based Avail Valley Construction was awarded a $1.27 million bid for a project involving stockpiling and other work at various locations within Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. This project is funded primarily with state dollars, and the contracted completion date is April 30, 2023.

Six of this month’s projects are primarily funded with Federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder.

