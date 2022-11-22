Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,217 in the last 365 days.

MFDA Hearing Panel imposes sanctions in the matter of Azhar Batla

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Azhar Ahmad Batla (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated February 10, 2022 ("Notice of Hearing").

As previously announced, a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council made findings of misconduct against the Respondent.

A penalty hearing in this proceeding was has held electronically by videoconference on November 18, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council. After hearing submissions from the parties, the Panel imposed the following sanctions on the Respondent and advised that it will issue written reasons for misconduct and sanctions in due course:

  • a permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member;
  • a fine in the amount of $145,000; and
  • costs in the amount of $15,000.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 76,695 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/22/c1144.html

You just read:

MFDA Hearing Panel imposes sanctions in the matter of Azhar Batla

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.