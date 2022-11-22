DHEC and SEAARST Announce Student Winners of 2022-23 S.C. Radon Poster Contest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 22, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― As part of National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Southeast Chapter of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (SEAARST) are pleased to announce the winners of the 2022-23 South Carolina Radon Poster Contest.

The annual poster contest, held statewide for students ages 9-14, aims to raise awareness about the dangers of radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless radioactive gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in the soil. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. It easily enters homes and buildings through foundation openings and is only detectable by performing a home test.

“Radon causes 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year, but the public is generally unaware of the increased risk of lung cancer related to radon exposure,” said Rhonda Thompson, DHEC's Bureau of Air Quality Chief. “We’re proud of these students for joining our efforts to raise awareness of the simple steps that can be taken to reduce radon exposure.”

The first-place drawing, by Trenton Demery of Olanta Creative Arts & Science Magnet School in Florence, will represent South Carolina in the National Radon Poster Contest.

All three 2022-23 winners attend Olanta Creative Arts & Science Magnet School in Florence County, and were recognized with prizes by SEAARST:

First place: Trenton Demery, $125 for his poster “Radon Test.”

Second place: Lyza Moore, $100 for her poster “Radon Killed Me”

Third place: David Floyd, $75 for his poster “Radon – Don’t Want It”

The first-place poster will represent South Carolina in the National Radon Poster Contest, which is sponsored by the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors and the U.S Environmental Protection Agency.

Learn more about radon at scdhec.gov/radon, epa.gov/radon or cdc.gov/radon.

