Inspection Tomorrow on the Market Street Bridge Between Lemoyne/Wormleysburg in Cumberland County and City Island in Dauphin County

Lane restriction to be in place from 9:00 AM to noon

Harrisburg, PA – An inspection is planned for tomorrow on the Market Street (Route 3012) Bridge between the boroughs of Lemoyne and Wormleysburg in Cumberland County and City Island in Dauphin County.







There will be as lane restriction on eastbound (downstream) side of the bridge from approximately 9:00 AM to noon so a crane can be placed on the bridge for the inspection.





Cracking in the concrete beam that supports the sidewalk on the downstream side of the bridge was discovered during an inspection in August. As a safety precaution, the sidewalk has been closed while PennDOT develops a repair plan and completes the repairs.





Tomorrow’s work will allow inspectors to further examine the damaged beam.





The sidewalk on the upstream (north) side of the bridge is open.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



