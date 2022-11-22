PennDOT to Host Virtual Public Meeting for High Street Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project in West Chester

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual meeting on Tuesday night, December 6, for the proposed project to improve pedestrian and vehicular safety on a section of High Street in West Chester Borough, Chester County.

The proposed project features several safety enhancements at intersections along the High Street corridor between Rosedale Avenue and Miner Street, including upgrading existing traffic signals; installing new traffic signals at University Avenue and Sharpless Street; installing pedestrian pushbuttons at signalized intersections; and installing curb extensions, high visibility crosswalks and new LED lighting at select intersections.

Construction bids on this project are expected to open in fall 2023.

As part of PennDOT's public outreach program, the department encourages the public to attend the virtual public meeting on Tuesday, December 6, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM by clicking on this Microsoft Teams meeting link prior to the start of the meeting. The link will also be available on the project webpage.

The department will provide a presentation on the project at the start of the virtual public meeting. The design team members will be available to answer questions and obtain feedback from those in attendance using the platform's chat feature.

Please note that internet access, a computer or mobile device, and a valid email address are required to attend the virtual meeting. Any person with special needs or requiring special aid is requested to contact PennDOT Project Manager Vince Cerbone at 610-205-6778.

Members of the public who are unable to attend the virtual meeting can view a copy of the presentation materials and provide feedback via the online comment form on the project webpage following the presentation. Comments will be accepted through Tuesday, December 20.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

