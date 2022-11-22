Jenny Silbiger Honored by Hawaii Women Lawyers

HONOLULU — State Law Librarian and Access to Justice Coordinator Jenny Silbiger, was recently honored by the Hawaii Women Lawyers with its Distinguished Service Award. She and her fellow awardees (see list below) were recognized at an evening event held at the Pacific Club on Nov. 10.

The organization noted that Silbiger serves as co-chair of the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association’s Committee on Delivery of Legal Services to the Public (DLSP). She is currently serving as President of the Hawaiʻi Library Association (HLA), and she is also a member of the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL), recently serving as Chair of the Government Law Libraries-Special Interest Section. As a member of the Self Represented Litigation Network (SRLN) – Law Librarians Working group, she is contributing to an analysis of law librarian participation with Access to Justice Commissions across the country.

HWL went on to say that Silbiger, who has been the Judiciary’s Law Librarian for 13 years, has presented to national and regional audiences on the topics of library partnerships promoting access to justice, legal information and resources for libraries and the public, as well as has facilitated and will contribute to upcoming discussions on systemic racism, diversity, and inclusion with library and law library professional colleagues in Hawaiʻi and mainland.

In addition to Silbiger, the following received awards from HWL:

Outstanding Women Lawyer Award: Rep. Sylvia Luke

Judicial Achievement Award: Honorable Dayna Dias Beamer (ret.)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Avi Soifer

President’s Award: Lynn Costales