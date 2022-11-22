Submit Release
Kauai Drug Court Celebrates 40th Graduating Class

Image of Honorable Deputy Chief Judge Michael K. Soong and graduates Charlene Akau, Brennan Kanahele-Castillo, and Tiana Aguiar.

From left: Honorable Deputy Chief Judge Michael K. Soong and graduates Charlene Akau, Brennan Kanahele-Castillo, and Tiana Aguiar.

The 40th graduating class of the Kauai Drug Court was congratulated and recognized by the Honorable Deputy Chief Judge Michael K. Soong on Nov. 14, 2022.

The three graduates were joined by Kauai Council members, the Friends of the Kauai Drug Court, treatment providers, and family and friends, in person and via Zoom. The in-person attendees joined the graduates for a luncheon following the proceedings.

Since its inception in 2003, the Kauai Drug Court has graduated 273 adult clients. Each graduate entered the treatment court with felony offenses and has addressed substance addiction, paid court-ordered fines and fees in full, and re-entered society as a contributing member during the program.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

