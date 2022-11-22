Governor Abbott Serves Thanksgiving Meals To Operation Lone Star Members In Edinburg

November 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today greeted and served meals to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and Texas National Guard members stationed on the border over Thanksgiving for Operation Lone Star (OLS) in Edinburg. Prior to visiting troopers and National Guard members at the DPS hanger in Edinburg, the Governor stopped by Delia's to pick up tamales for the service members.

"Texas is thankful for the tireless commitment and selfless service of our brave DPS troopers and Texas National Guard members as they work around-the-clock to secure our southern border and keep Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. "This Thanksgiving, I ask all Texans to join me in thanking the dedicated men and women stationed along the border for Operation Lone Star as they continue serving our state and ensuring the safety of our communities this holiday season."

Governor Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer, and other state and local officials at the visit to thank DPS troopers and National Guard members for their service and sacrifice as part of the OLS mission to secure the border.