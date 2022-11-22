Meeting with the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergey Naryshkin

TAJIKISTAN, November 22 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergey Naryshkin, who visited Tajikistan on a working trip.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to security were discussed within the framework of the strategic partnership of the two states.

In this context, the parties paid special attention to cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia in the field of special services, which has been systematically developed throughout the 30-year history of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Russia.

For this reason, the importance of further strengthening of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism and transnational organized crime, especially drug and weapons trafficking, cybercrimes and other types of threats to national security was emphasized.

The parties discussed the issues of further coordination of actions in the direction of resistance to the existing dangers, which are related, in particular, to the trends of the spread of the ideology of religious extremism.

Afghanistan was also in the center of attention.

During the conversation, there was an exchange of views on other pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.