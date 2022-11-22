Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,230 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergey Naryshkin

TAJIKISTAN, November 22 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergey Naryshkin, who visited Tajikistan on a working trip.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to security were discussed within the framework of the strategic partnership of the two states.

In this context, the parties paid special attention to cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia in the field of special services, which has been systematically developed throughout the 30-year history of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Russia.

For this reason, the importance of further strengthening of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism and transnational organized crime, especially drug and weapons trafficking, cybercrimes and other types of threats to national security was emphasized.

The parties discussed the issues of further coordination of actions in the direction of resistance to the existing dangers, which are related, in particular, to the trends of the spread of the ideology of religious extremism.

Afghanistan was also in the center of attention.

During the conversation, there was an exchange of views on other pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.

You just read:

Meeting with the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergey Naryshkin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.